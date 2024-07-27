Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in July

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
