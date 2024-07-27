Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.