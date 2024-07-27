Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Up 70.0% in July

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance

NASDAQ TRINL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 2,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Featured Articles

