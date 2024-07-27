Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

TPH stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 1,213,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.