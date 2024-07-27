TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 117,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

