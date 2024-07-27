TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,295,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517,339 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in TransAlta by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 796,503 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in TransAlta by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 740,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 828,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,118. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

