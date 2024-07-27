Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337.62 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.36). Approximately 328,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 992,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.20 ($4.17).

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.54) to GBX 455 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.72) to GBX 380 ($4.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25 ($5.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.10. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,814.29 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($433,067.51). Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

