TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.61%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
TowneBank Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $33.63 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
