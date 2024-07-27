Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,634 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of Stantec worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,363,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,553,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. 57,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

