Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 76,790 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 76,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $58,878,978 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of COIN stock traded up $11.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.93. 7,917,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,415. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

