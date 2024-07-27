Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 448,299 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $66,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 6,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,818,000 after purchasing an additional 258,651 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 172,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

