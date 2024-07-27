Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,014 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Decheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 59.6% in the first quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 129,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Illumina by 2,357.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 243,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 227,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

ILMN traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $120.43. 1,467,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

