Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 131,829 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,829 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

