Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,021 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $37,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.15. 1,913,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $179.93.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

