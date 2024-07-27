Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,973. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

