Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 1,972,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,146. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

