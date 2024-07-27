Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,085 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.71. The stock had a trading volume of 673,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,519. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

