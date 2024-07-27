Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE WST traded up $7.63 on Friday, reaching $284.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.09 and a 200-day moving average of $355.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.25). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

