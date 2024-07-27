Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 8,363 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $62,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,351,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CVS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,551,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599,269. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

