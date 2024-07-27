Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

