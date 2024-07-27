Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 10,978,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,413,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

