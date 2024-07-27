Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.03. 1,059,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,458. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.