Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,059 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $35,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $172.65. 1,580,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

