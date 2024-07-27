Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $21.49 Million in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 253,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. 1,743,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,831. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.