Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $213.73. 522,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.84 and a 200 day moving average of $215.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

