Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Nordson worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $158,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NDSN traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 234,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,252. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.22. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

