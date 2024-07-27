Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.96 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 2.0 %

ETR traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

