Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.80 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,991 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,816,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,553,086. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

