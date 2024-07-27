Toronto Dominion Bank Has $45.76 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512,878 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.25. 7,075,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,723,080. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

