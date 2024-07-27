Toronto Dominion Bank Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of PayPal worth $37,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,316,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,356,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

