Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.56 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,964 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $94.82. 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,182. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

