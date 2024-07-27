Toronto Dominion Bank Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $7.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.73. 642,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.82. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

