Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.75 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. 1,860,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,696. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

