Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $24.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.22. 2,993,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,314. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.48.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

