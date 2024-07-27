Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.09 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

