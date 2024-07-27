Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.51 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Leidos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Leidos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Leidos by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Leidos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.83. 971,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

