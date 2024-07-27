Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD traded up $39.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,450.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,305. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,415.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

