Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 889,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,021. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial



Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

