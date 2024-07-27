Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,741,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $11.54 on Friday, reaching $367.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,696. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

