Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,022,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 898,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 756,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

