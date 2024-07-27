Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,569,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,616,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.