Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,165 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in STERIS by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 2.3 %

STE stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. 329,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,749. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.