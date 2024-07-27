Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,812 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $55,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.94. 3,056,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.