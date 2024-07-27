Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Up 5.9 %
OTCMKTS:TNGRF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
