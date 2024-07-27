Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:TNGRF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

