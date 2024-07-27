THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 2,720.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

THK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. THK has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Get THK alerts:

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $573.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

See Also

