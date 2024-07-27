The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.1 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.5 %

SHYF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.79. 478,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,352. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.