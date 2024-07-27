The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Progressive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

