The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $40,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,252. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

