The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (MAAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Marketing Alliance Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAAL opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Marketing Alliance has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

