The Hilliard Co. (HLRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 on August 2nd

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Hilliard Stock Performance

OTC:HLRD remained flat at $400.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hilliard has a 1 year low of $315.00 and a 1 year high of $400.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.41.

Get Hilliard alerts:

About Hilliard

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.